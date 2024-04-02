Amitabh Bachchan Takes Under-Sea Tunnel In Mumbai, Calls It A ‘Marvel’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by the“tunnel” as he called it a“marvel”.
Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video.
In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route.
A surprised cine icon, then captioned the video:“Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”
The thespian did not reveal the location to where he was going or for what he was traveling.
An ardent user of social media, Big B will soon be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
