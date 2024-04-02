Five Detained Under PSA In J&K's Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 2 (IANS) Police said on Tuesday that five people have been detained for disturbing law and order in J&K's Baramulla district.

A police press statement said,“While acting tough against anti-national elements, five persons namely Asif Ali Bhat, Mohammad Yaqoob Bhat, Waseem Mehraj Farash alias Waseem Farash, Bashir Ahmad Sualiah and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Shakir have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority."

“Many cases are registered against these persons and they are involved in disturbance of law & order and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not give up their anti-national & anti-social activities," the statement mentioned.

The accused have been lodged in the Kotbalwal central jail in Jammu and Udhampur district jail, the police press note said.