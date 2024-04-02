MP Rahul Gandhi Should Explain Tie-Up: Kerala BJP Chief On SDPI Pledging Support To UDF Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Kozhikode (Kerala) April 2 (IANS) In a scathing attack on his electoral opponent in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Kerala BJP President, K Surendran on Tuesday asked sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to explain the tie-up with SDPI, the political wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Surendran attacked MP Rahul Gandhi and his party after top SDPI leaders on Monday said they had decided to support the Congress-led UDF candidates in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

Referring to the SDPI as PFI, Surendran said the new-found relation was dangerous to the political fabric of the country.

“The Congress claims to be a secular party and being so, why are their state leaders now saying that they will have to discuss the statement of the SDPI leaders. In Wayanad also the SDPI has pledged its support to Rahul. Rahul should explain this tie-up,” said Surendran.

Kerala Congress President, K Sudhakaran said the party will discuss the issue and then make its position clear on the SDPI's statement.

“What is baffling is, why should the Congress leadership engage in a discussion on this issue of taking support from a terror outfit? It's doubtful if there is a deal between the SDPI and the Congress and this has to be explained by the latter,” added Surendran.

Surendran is contesting against Rahul Gandhi and the CPI's candidate Annie Raja for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat which the senior Congress leader won with the highest margin of over 4 lakh votes in the state in the 2019 polls.