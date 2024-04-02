Warm Weather Prevails For Remainder Of Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department forecast warm weather prevailing across most regions on Tuesday, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing relatively hot conditions.Cloud cover is expected at medium to high altitudes, particularly in the southern areas of the Kingdom. Moderate southeasterly winds are anticipated.According to the department's report, Wednesday and Thursday will maintain warm weather in most areas, with relatively hot temperatures persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will continue to appear at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the south and east of the country. Winds will be light, originating from the southeast, but will shift to a moderate northwesterly direction in the evening, occasionally becoming active.On Friday, a slight decrease in temperatures is anticipated, while warm weather will prevail in most areas, including relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will persist at medium and high altitudes, primarily in the southern and eastern regions of the Kingdom, while winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming active in desert areas.Temperature ranges for today are as follows: Eastern Amman 15-29C, western Amman 13-27C, northern highlands 15-24C, Sharah highlands 14-25C, Dead Sea 22-36C, and Gulf of Aqaba 25-37C.