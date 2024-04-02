Renowned Author Charlie Hudson to Showcase Latest Thrilling Novel 'Shades of Deception' at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024

(MENAFN- Avalon House) Los Angeles, CA, April 1, 2024 - Prepare for an electrifying literary experience at the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books! This highly anticipated event will occur on April 20-21, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. It will showcase the latest literary masterpiece by renowned writer and former Army Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Hudson. It is an excellent opportunity to be part of a thrilling celebration of literature and meet the author behind the captivating book 'Shades of Deception.'



'Shades of Deception' is a thrilling addition to Hudson's distinguished literary repertoire. Set in the serene backdrop of Verde Key, Florida, this gripping narrative follows Detective Beverly Henderson as she unravels a perplexing web of accidental deaths that hide a sinister truth. Brace yourself for themes of deception, betrayal, and the hidden darkness beneath seemingly perfect surfaces. This suspenseful tale will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly turning the pages until the end.



The novel's intricate plot and rich character development have garnered praise from readers and critics alike. With its electrifying finale and chilling revelations, 'Shades of Deception' promises to take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.



Charlie Hudson, a Louisiana native, has carved a unique path from a not-quite five-foot-tall Army veteran to a celebrated author. Her 22-year military career, marked by groundbreaking achievements for women in the armed forces, including being the first female officer in the 19th Maintenance Battalion, is a testament to her resilience and determination. After retiring from the Army in 1995, Hudson embarked on a new adventure, pursuing her passion for writing alongside her husband, retired Army Colonel Hugh Hudson. Her journey is a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that one can overcome obstacles with unwavering determination and a burning passion.



"We are thrilled to announce Charlie Hudson's participation in the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books," said the event's organizers. Her latest book, Shades of Deception, is a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery. We can't wait for attendees to have the unique opportunity to meet Charlie in person and experience the magic of her storytelling."



Experience the magic of 'Shades of Deception' at the LA Times Festival of Books. Get ready to be captivated by Hudson's enthralling storytelling and immerse yourself in a world of mystery, suspense, and intrigue. For more information about Charlie Hudson and her work, please visit



