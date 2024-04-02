"Vivanta's Mynt Restaurant Hosts Spectacular Kashmiri Food Festival: Chef Sunil Mattoo's Creations Receive Rave Reviews From Prominent Influencers"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 31st March 2024:

Amidst the bustling streets of Navi Mumbai's vibrant Turbhe, Vivanta Hotel emerges as a beacon of hospitality, beckoning all to indulge in a culinary journey through the majestic land of Kashmir. Until April 7th, 2024, Mynt Restaurant, within Vivanta, plays host to an enchanting celebration of Kashmiri flavors, inviting guests to savor the essence of this rich and diverse cuisine at just 2200 Rs++



Mynt, the esteemed all-day diner at Vivanta, boasts a menu that seamlessly blends local favorites with international delights.



Renowned journalist and influencer Rajveer Singh, accompanied by esteemed personalities Irfan Shaukat, Priyanka Ajgaonkar, and Ekta Gupta, recently graced Mynt Restaurant to partake in its Kashmiri Food Festival. Engaging in lively discussions with Chefs Sunil Mattoo and Dinesh Joshi, they unanimously lauded Mynt as the pinnacle of luxurious dining in Navi Mumbai.



Entering Mynt, guests are enveloped in the captivating ambiance of Kashmiri culture, meticulously crafted to evoke the region's distinct charm. The guests were enraptured by the immersive experience, relishing not just the flavors but also the tales woven into each dish.



Irfan Shaukat, acclaimed as the emerging Travel Influencer of 2023, shared his sentiments, "Flavors of Kashmir transcend mere cuisine; they embody a rich tapestry of tradition and heritage."



Joining the festivities was Priyanka Ajgaonkar, an IFBA award winner and international influencer featured in USTimesNow, Globalstats, and Fabworldtoday, with over 700 collaborations under her belt.



Accompanying Priyanka was Ekta Gupta, a celebrated chef, influencer, and IFBI award-winning food blogger, captivating audiences with her culinary expertise and impeccable taste. Together, they explored the myriad flavors of Kashmir, each dish a testament to the culinary mastery of Chef Sunil Mattoo and his team.



Photographer Roshan Kamble from RK Photography immortalized the evening's elegance, capturing Vivanta's allure with finesse and precision. Through his lens, the vibrancy and vitality of the Kashmiri Food Festival came to life, enticing viewers to embark on their own culinary adventure.



At the heart of the celebration lies Mynt's meticulously curated Kashmiri menu, meticulously crafted by Chef Sunil Mattoo, a stalwart in the culinary arena. From succulent Mutton Qaliya, cooked in its own juices using fennel powder, turmeric, ginger powder, and cardamom, to the indulgent Dum Aloo, potatoes cooked in red chili gravy and Kashmiri spices without onion, tomato, and garlic, each dish pays homage to Kashmir's gastronomic legacy, transporting diners to the verdant valleys of the Himalayas with every bite.



As the culinary odyssey unfolds, guests are treated to an array of tantalizing beverages and decadent desserts, ensuring a symphony of flavors that culminate in pure indulgence. The impeccable service, complemented by the staff's attire reminiscent of Kashmiri tradition, adds a touch of authenticity to the dining experience.



Nestled against the backdrop of the Parsik Hills and caressed by the Arabian Sea breeze, Vivanta Navi Mumbai epitomizes sophistication and elegance. With its contemporary charm and youthful exuberance, it stands as a testament to Navi Mumbai's dynamic spirit.



