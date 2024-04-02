Ukraine's General Staff Reports 71 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 8 missile strikes, 93 air strikes and 126 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update as of 06:00 on Tuesday, April 2, Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Popivka in the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda and Luhivka in the Sumy region, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, Kupiansk, Sadove, Tabaivka and Cherneshchyna in the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Pishchane, Terny, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Oleksandropil, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Orlivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykilske in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks near Terny in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks outside Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Spirne, Ivano-Darivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, tried to improve his tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks near Berdychi and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, made more than 25 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

In the past day, four attacks were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck a command post and seven troop and equipment concentration areas of the enemy.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit a UAV ground control station, an air defense system, two EW stations, an ammunition depot and an enemy troop concentration area.