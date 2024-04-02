Enemy Forces Launch Over 350 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region On Apr 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 353 strikes on eight settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, April 1.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian military carried out three air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Twenty-six UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka," he wrote.

Ten MLRS attacks targeted Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Novoiakovlivka.

Some 314 artillery shells landed in Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Verbove.

Twenty-four reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration