Drone Attack Damages Energy Infrastructure Facility In Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An overnight drone attack has damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of April 1-2, the Russians once again launched Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the south. This time, energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions was under attack.

Ukrainian air defenders destroyed three drones in southern Dnipropetrovsk region, whereas other drones were intercepted by other units.

However, an energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Kirovohrad region during the attack. A fire broke out, but it was quickly extinguished. People were not hurt.

The consequences of the strike are being clarified, the Southern Defense Forces said.