Azerbaijani Army Position In Direction Of Nakhchivan Comes Under Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the directionof Nakhchivan came under fire, Azernews reports, citing theAzerbaijan Defence Ministry.

"On April 1, from 22:00 to 22:20, the units of the Armenianarmed forces from the positions located in the direction ofArazdeyan of Develi district, Saybali of Garakilsa district, thepositions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of thesettlements of Hyderabad, Sadarak district and Shahbuz district ofthe Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from small arms. opened fireintermittently," the ministry announced.