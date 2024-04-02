Baku City Executive Authority Hosts Scientific-Practical Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

A scientific-practical conference has been held at the Baku CityExecutive Authority.

Azernews reports that the event was attended by well-knownsocio-political, scientific and cultural figures of Azerbaijan, aswell as historians, scientists, politicians, economists,journalists, religious figures, MPs and Patriotic War veterans.

The conference was dedicated to the preparations for thepublication of the second book, which is a sequel to the "Historyof the Patriotic War – Personality Factor" book prepared by theBaku City Executive Authority and the Institute of History afterBakikhanov ANAS.

Addressing the event, Head of the Baku City Executive AuthorityEldar Azizov said that the new book would reflect the objective andscientific explanation of the important events that took place inAzerbaijan following the post-Patriotic War period from the pointof view of the genius, commander Ilham Aliyev.

Due to the great interest of readers and experts from Azerbaijanas well as from abroad, the first book was published in eightlanguages - Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Russian, Arabic,Persian, Chinese and Urdu. The translation and publication of thebook in Spanish and French are now under progress.

Other speakers at the event included President of ANAS,academician Isa Habibbeyli, Chairman of the Union of Architects ofAzerbaijan Elbay Gasimzade, Commissioner for Human Rights(Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Chairmanof the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's AffairsBahar Muradova, Director of ANAS Institute of History, ProfessorKarim Shukurov, MPs Musa Guliyev, Hikmat Babaoglu, Musa Gasimli andElchin Ahmadov, Professor of the Academy of Public Administrationunder the President of Azerbaijan, Doctor of PoliticalSciences.

In their remarks, the speakers highlighted the importance of thebook and analyzed some topics that will be included in the book,engaging in an extensive exchange of ideas.

The book is scheduled to be published by the end of thisyear.