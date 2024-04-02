Compounding Interest Of Disasters In The Making

By June 1952, in the yard of the Electric Boat Co in Connecticut with President Truman presiding along with luminaries from the Army, Secretary of the Navy Dan Kimball awarded Rickover The Legion of Merit for“the most important piece of development work in the history of the Navy.”

This was no surprise: His team had designed and built the first nuclear submarine, the Nautilus, which required the development and first use of a controlled nuclear reactor,

all done

within three years. The Nautilus has shaped submarine warfare ever since and it laid the groundwork for a fleet of nuclear aircraft carriers and cruisers – also built by Rickover and his team.

In a 1982 speech at Columbia University, Rickover outlined his management style in a simple

paragraph:

During his 63 years with the Navy, Rickover had no use for consultancy gobbledygook. He insisted on receiving direct reports of problems his team has found – in plain English. His achievements required a specialized staff of a vital few coordinating, with accountability sharply defined. He proclaimed:

This observation takes us to Washington and other political capitals now. Consider the 1,000-plus pages just approved bringing a US$1.6 trillion deficit in 2024 and $7.6 trillion in deficits accumulating until 2034. Consider the large deficits announced in European capitals, recently in Paris. Who will be held accountable?

When a gigantic spending bill was passed on March 9, 2000, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the 2,000-plus page document outlining Obama health care reform:“We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.” Congressman Bill Posey complained that the entire process was upside down,“lacking in transparency and accountability.” Congressman Posey lost and the consequences since have confirmed Rickover's observations.

Perhaps, someone should have reminded Washington that Marie Antoinette, before

being

sent to the guillotine

as Robespierre's

Revolutionary Government took full power, was called“Madame Deficit.”



In“Inviting Disaster”, published 20 years ago, Chiles James suggested that one way to prevent disasters was to have the top managers ask employees directly, face-to-face, if they detected a problem. Not requiring them to report problems in writing permitted employees to speak frankly, reducing the risk of having their comments leaked and facing consequent ostracism.

Where

such

communication channels were not in place, warning about problems in writing achieved nothing, as Chiles shows was the case with Apollo 1, the Challenger spacecraft and Three Mile Island, among others. Employees warned

in

writing

–

and nothing

happened.

It appears that this was the case with the Google scandal recently, as it is hardly credible that none of the Gemini team, not one, detected the nonsense they were doing. A more Rickover-style, hands-on manager would have detected the flaws, or at least would have fired members of the team when detecting the nonsense.

What happened there was not a one-time, one-person mistake. It was a problem of internal culture.

Catastrophes cannot be eliminated. The best that can be done is to put laws, regulations and organization in place that are more likely to prevent them. Prevention means having the best people matching the tasks at hand and an organization that can react the fastest possible way when a bad event does occur and the organization then acts to mitigate it.

The pilots' and Admiral Rickover's' insistence that stakeholders' top representatives participate in the action (examined in the March 30 article), was successful in preventing disasters and can be applied in the political sphere in particular.