US Visa For Greek, Latvia, Hungary, Iceland And Irish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Greek residents can request an ESTA, short for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, under the Visa Waiver Program. During 2010, Greece was added to the program which allowed Greeks to apply online. The purpose of ESTA's establishment in 2009 was to handle data from tourists entering the United States via the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is used to assess if a visitor presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. Greek citizens can visit the United States for up to 90 days with an authorized ESTA for reasons like tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short-term study. You must get a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa if you intend to stay in the United States for longer than 90 days. Greek citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. First, the ESTA application form must be filled in completely. The form consists of a simple series of direct questions about basic personal data that must be answered. It only takes 10-20 minutes to complete the application process.







Requirements of US Visa for Greek citizens



Passport – you need to have a valid passport when traveling abroad. For US ESTA, you need an electronic passport with an electronic chip that has bio-metric information.

Email address – your visa will be linked to your passport, but you still need a printed copy to show at the immigration office once you arrive in the US. You will receive a copy through email in PDF format. Remember to print it out before you leave. Payment system – You can use a credit/debit cards or a PayPal account.

US VISA FOR HUNGARY CITIZENS

Hungarian individuals can choose to make use of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) within the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Established in 2009, the ESTA is in charge of handling the data of VWP travelers. This information is used to determine if a visitor presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. Hungarian citizens can visit the US for up to 90 days using a valid ESTA for activities like tourism, business, transit, medical care, or short-term study. Yet, if one plans to remain in the US for over 90 days, obtaining either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa is required. It is crucial to remember that the travel's intention should be either for work or leisure. Visas for job seekers, students, or those wishing to immigrate to the United States will continue to be issued by the United States Embassy. Hungarian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. Minors and relatives of Hungarian applicants must have their own individual ESTA authorization. However, families traveling together can complete multiple authorizations at the same time with a family US ESTA. The program allows for a hassle-free online travel authorization application that can be completed in minutes.

REQUIREMENTS OF US VISA FOR HUNGARY CITIZENS



Passport using an electronic chip containing bio-metric info and no less than a 6-month validity from the planned date of entry.

Passport variety and Private Identification Number (PIN).

A valid E-mail address to receive the ESTA in their Inbox. You can use a Debit/Credit Card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA fees.

US VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Icelandic residents can apply for an ESTA, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Program. The ESTA, created in 2009, is intended to collect data from travelers who have come to the United States using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This information is used to determine if a visitor presents any security or immigration threats to the United States. Icelandic citizens with a valid ESTA can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism, business, transit, medical reasons, or short research trips. However, if your stay in the United States exceeds 90 days, you are required to apply for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. With an approved ESTA, Icelandic nationals can visit the United States many times. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Icelandic citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. ESTA applications are submitted online using a simple form that must be completed prior to paying the application fee.

Requirements of America Visa for Icelandic citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA America Visa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA America Visa A valid email address, to receive the ESTA America Visa in their inbox.

US VISA FOR IRISH CITIZENS

Irish individuals can apply for an ESTA, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Program. The creation of ESTA occurred in 2009 to handle data of tourists using the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to enter the United States. This information is used to determine if a visitor presents any security or immigration issues for the United States. Since Ireland is part of the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP), people from Ireland can easily secure travel authorization for the United States through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (US ESTA). With an authorized ESTA, Irish citizens can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourist, business, transit, medical, or short-term study purposes. If you plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Irish citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. The travel authorization obtained through ESTA is electronically linked to the applicant's passport. Irish passport holders can avoid the lengthy visa application process by registering for ESTA online. The traveler can easily fill out this simple form on any computer with internet access or device.

Documents Required for America ESTA for Irish Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

A valid Email address to receive the ESTA in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or Credit card to pay for the America ESTA fee.

US VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Certain nationalities traveling to the United States are required to complete the mandatory registration process for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). When Latvian nationals visit the country for a brief stay, they must get an ESTA instead of a regular US visa. This was able to happen thanks to Latvia joining the Visa Waiver Program in 2008. Introduced in 2009, the purpose of the ESTA is to gather and evaluate information of travelers who are arriving in the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. This information is essential for evaluating if a visitor presents security or immigration threats to the nation. A valid ESTA enables individuals from Latvia who are US citizens to travel to the United States for tourism, business, transit, medical, or short study reasons for a maximum of 90 days per trip. If you plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Latvian citizens can use one approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. The number of entries into the United States is unlimited. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until the expiration date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Once approved, a US ESTA is electronically linked to the applicant's passport. The application process is digital, the applicant does not have to come to an interview at the US Embassy. Filling out the online application form takes about 10 minutes.

Requirements of American Visa for Latvian Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA America Visa.

A valid email address, to receive the ESTA America Visa in their inbox. A valid credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA America Visa.