Vietnam Visa For Italian, Latvian, Japanese, Kazakhstan And Korean Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

Travelers need to acquire a visa to enter Vietnam, unless they are citizens of visa-exempt countries. Ensure that you are included in the roster of individuals not requiring a visa to enter Vietnam prior to your trip. If this is not the case, you must submit a visa application. Italian residents have the option to request an electronic visa for travel to Vietnam. Residents of 79 other countries, in addition to Italy, are eligible to get e-visas for Vietnam. Italian residents holding valid passports are eligible to request a one-month single entry E-visa for purposes such as tourism, work, job opportunities, or schooling. It takes Italians only ten minutes to fill out the Vietnam visa online application form. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Citizens of Japan are eligible to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Japan, along with individuals from 80 other nations, have the option to travel to Vietnam with e-visas. People with Japanese passports can get a single entry E-visa valid for one month, for purposes like tourism, work, jobs, and education. Japanese individuals have the option to easily submit their visa application for Vietnam through an online process, which only takes about ten minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS

Residents of Kazakhstan have the option to apply for a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Citizens of Kazakhstan are among 80 countries eligible for Vietnam e-visas. Citizens of Kazakhstan have the option to receive a one-month single entry E-visa for different purposes such as tourism, work, business, and education. Kazakhstan citizens can complete an online visa application for Vietnam in just ten minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR KOREAN CITIZENS

Citizens of Korea are eligible to get a Vietnam E-visa (Electronic visa). Citizens of South Korea and 80 other countries can apply for e-visas to visit Vietnam. Korean citizens are eligible to apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for various purposes such as tourism, work, business, and study. Korean residents can finish the Vietnam visa online form in just ten minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KOREAN CITIZENS



VIETNAM VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Citizens of Latvia are eligible to apply for an e-visa for travel to Vietnam. Citizens of Latvia and nationals from 80 other countries are eligible to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. Citizens of Latvia are eligible to request a one-month single entry E-visa for purposes like tourism, business, work, and education. Latvian residents can finish the online Vietnam visa application form in just ten minutes.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.