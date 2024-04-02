Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow, Rallies In Karnataka Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru for a day-long schedule that includes public speeches, a roadshow, and meetings with party members and allies.

This marks Amit Shah's first visit to the state after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

He landed in Bengaluru via his special flight at 2 a.m. and was welcomed by the party's state President B.Y. Vijayendra. BJP and JD(S) party leaders are hopeful that Amit Shah's visit will galvanize the party workers.

According to sources, besides speaking at a massive public rally and attending a roadshow, Amit Shah will also address the voices of dissent in the party.

Amit Shah is also strategizing with the leaders of six Lok Sabha Constituencies where BJP is facing challenges. He will hold talks with the leaders of Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Bidar, and Belagavi Lok Sabha seats after attending a public meeting.

The BJP aims to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state following the alliance with the JD(S). Although former CM B.S. Yediyurappa has managed to quell dissidence in Belagavi, Davangere, Bidar, and Tumakuru MP constituencies, senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa has continued to issue statements against the party, claiming that he will contest as an independent candidate against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of B.S. Yediyurappa.

The Home Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) core committee leaders. Later, he will address a massive public rally at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds. Party workers from three Parliamentary seats in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and Chikkaballapur are participating in the convention.

In the evening, Amit Shah will participate in a roadshow in Channapatna town in the Bengaluru Rural Constituency. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, state President B.Y. Vijayendra, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, the BJP candidate and son-in-law of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, and others will accompany the Home Minister in the roadshow.