Envisioning S Korea's Role In A Taiwan War


4/2/2024 1:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Taiwan Strait is a region where China's core interests sharply conflict with those of the United States. Previous crises in the Taiwan Strait have never been without danger, but ultimately US military power made China retreat.

The growing military power of China tells us the
next Taiwan crisis
will be different. The United States and its South Korean ally need to be fully aware of that and plan accordingly.

The US does not want a military conflict in Taiwan in the near future. China, having declared its goal to become a“fully developed, rich, and powerful” nation and a“superpower” by 2049, will also avoid unnecessary conflicts.

However, China's perceived“window of opportunity” may differ from our calculations. Moreover, in a heightened military posture, the crisis can escalate at any time.

US preparations: strategy and posture

Whether the US has achieved the posture to deter China thus has become a crucial issue. The geography of Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region, surrounded by sea and relatively distant for the US, poses a
significant challenge .

As the crisis escalates, it can be divided into stages. In peacetime,
military campaigning
will prevent China from taking provocative actions or crossing the threshold. Especially as China attempts to freely use the gray zone, including cyber and space domains, maintaining superiority is essential for deterrence.

If the Chinese military can inflict significant damage or advance to Taiwan's main island, benefits have to be
denied
and costs imposed.

Finally, should the conflict escalate, a counterstrike against China will proceed. While attacks on the Chinese mainland will be restrained, combined operations capable of paralyzing Chinese command and control can be executed.

Spatially, the concept of three lines is useful.

  • Most critical is the“median line” of the Taiwan Strait, the final line to block China's military advance, requiring significant assets.
  • Next is the entry route for area of operations to defend Taiwan, emphasizing strategic logistics to quickly and safely deploy large forces from bases in the Indo-Pacific region.
  • Lastly, setting a geographical limiting line against mainland China shows clear intent to prevent unnecessary escalation.

Taiwan and the US must review multiple options in advance. Although phased in terms of time and space,
additional forces
are needed to execute all stages of operations. Achieving regional air and maritime superiority requires:

  • advanced real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets,
  • fifth-generation fighters,
  • long-range missile bombers,
  • carrier strike groups composed of manned and unmanned maritime forces,
  • ground forces with amphibious capabilities and firepower,
  • missiles of various ranges,
  • strategic and operational logistics, and
  • resilient supply capabilities.

Most importantly, these forces must be deployed at the right time and place, requiring the US Indo-Pacific alliance network to operate as a robust system.

Coping with multiple crises at the same time

An Atlantic Council research report titled“The United States and its allies must be ready
to deter a two-front war and nuclear attacks in East Asia”
has expressed concerns about crises connecting the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan.

