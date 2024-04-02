Azerbaijan Reviews Effective Ways To Combat Inflation: Economists Upbeat On Export Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has maintained its 2024inflation forecast at the same level as in January, at 5.3%. Theoverall risks associated with inflation, whether increasing ordecreasing, are seen to offset each other.

"Given the current conditions, it is anticipated that annualinflation for the year will likely stay within the target range of4% plus or minus 2%. Analysis indicates that there may be adownward revision in the forecast for the remainder of the year,"as per the CBA's announcement.

"Since the previous meeting, there has been a continued decreasein the annual inflation rate. In February of this year, the12-month inflation rate stood at 0.8%, with a 12-month baseinflation rate of 1.4%. Annual food deflation was recorded at 0.3%,while non-food inflation and service inflation stood at 1.4% and2.3% respectively," the bank added.

Here posses several questions, first up, concerning the reasonsfor balancing the increasing and decreasing risks of inflation,then whether annual inflation is expected to remain within thetarget range this year, and most importantly, the term of inflationthat is to be maintained at a stable level.

The economist Elshad Mammadov stated to Azernews that approaches existing regarding theincreasing and decreasing risks of inflation do not fully reflectthemselves in real practical economics.







"This also implies that there are serious problems withdiagnosing and identifying inflation. We often witness variousexplanations. These explanations often note that there are manyinflation risks, hence the need to reduce the money supply. It isnecessary to tighten credit policy. The regulation of the moneysupply, the application of methods to combat inflation, I believe,does not yield its effect. Because the inflation existing in thecountry is not related to the money supply, it is not demandinflation. It is primarily related to the supply sphere, which hasa completely different nature. Therefore, these expectations oftendo not materialize," he said.

The expert clarified the most efficient way to prevent this. Hetalked about an effective method of fighting against inflation.

"To effectively combat inflation, we must produce more, insteadof increasing the money supply and directing it towards investment, there will be a high dependence on imports, which itselfmeans inflation risks. At the same time, we will witness highprices of local products, which we can already observe. Becausewhen credit policy tightens, bank interest rates rise, ultimatelyleading to higher prices for local products, which is alsoinflation. Therefore, within the framework of effective combat, wemust restrain inflation against local production," Mammadovemphasised.

The economist believes that maintaining inflation within thetarget range is more dependent on methodology.

"There are issues within the framework of the rules forcalculating inflation, and this is not solely a matter specific toAzerbaijan. That is to say, real inflation often differs from theofficially declared statistics. Therefore, it is possible thatinflation will be recorded at the end of the year within theframework of the officially declared figures. But in reality, thepopulation will feel other indicators in their pockets," hepointed.

In addition, the expert emphasized that the tight monetarycredit policy in the fight against inflation, despite helping tokeep prices stable in the short term, contradicts some requirementsand is extremely ineffective.

"The sustained stability of inflation cannot be achieved througha tight monetary credit policy in the long term. Because within theframework of a tight monetary credit policy, we can maintain pricesin the short term by constraining demand, but ultimately, this willnot be effective. Because a tight monetary credit policy affectsproduction, which, as I mentioned earlier, will lead to an increasein imports and a rise in the price of local production. At the sametime, a tight monetary credit policy also encourages monopolies, undoubtedly, act as a factor stimulating priceincreases," the economist added.