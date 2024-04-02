Unexploded Warhead Of Iskander M Missile Destroyed In Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bomb disposal experts from the Khmelnytskyi region police have neutralized almost half a tonne of explosives from an unexploded warhead of an enemy Iskander M missile.

That's according to the main directorate of the National Police in the Khmelnytskyi region, Ukrinform report.

"The other day, police explosives experts neutralized the warhead of an Iskander M missile, which contained almost half a tonne of explosives. Air defense forces shot down an enemy projectile in the Shepetivka district while repelling another attack by the aggressor country. Its dangerous part did not explode and landed near a village of the Polonne territorial community, which posed a significant danger to locals," the report reads.

Due to the professional actions of law enforcement officers, the warhead was destroyed right at the place of the fall.

The police added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, explosives experts had made more than 250 trips to neutralize the remains of missiles and drones, which the enemy is using to attack the Khmelnytskyi region. In addition, bomb disposal experts from the Khmelnytskyi region police constantly participate in the demining of de-occupied territories in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.