Gaurav Gogoi Conspired Against Himanta Biswa Sarma To Remove Him From Cong, Says Assam Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, saying that he was a conspirator behind the exit of Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders from the Congress.

Minister Hazarika said,“Gaurav Gogoi was involved in a conspiracy with his father and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi to oust Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Congress party.”

The minister has termed Gaurav Gogoi as a "parachute-dropped" leader.

“Gogoi used to live abroad before he was introduced in Assam politics. He did not know anything about the political situation of the state yet he was made a Lok Sabha MP. We have started from the grassroots level while doing politics in the Congress party. On the other hand, Gaurav Gogoi, who had absolutely no idea about the dynamics of the state, was given an important position,” Hazarika mentioned.

He has also alleged that soon after Gaurav Gogoi joined politics, he started conspiracy plans against Himanta Biswa Sarma to remove him from the Congress.

The minister said,“The situation of the Congress party could have been very different if Himanta Biswa Sarma was allowed to stay there.”

Notably, Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat this time after his earlier constituency was scrapped in the delimitation exercise. People aware of the development believe that it will be hard for Gogoi to win against BJP in Jorhat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other top BJP leaders have been campaigning in Jorhat for the last few days. This Lok Sabha seat will go to the polls in the first phase -- on April 19.