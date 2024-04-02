Jordan Ondemns Attack On Iranian Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed and injured a number of people.The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said that targeting the consulate constitutes a serious violation of international law and an attack on the sanctity of diplomatic missions protected by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.Qudah expressed Jordan's condolences to the victims of the bombing and wished the injured a speedy recovery.