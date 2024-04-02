North Korea Continues To Supply Weapons To Russia - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense believes that the North Korean regime continues to illegally supply Russia with weapons that it uses in its war against Ukraine.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We do assess that the partnership continues to flourish, that North Korea does continue to provide [military] support to Russia," she said.

When asked to specify what weapons the North Korean regime supplies to Russia, Singh noted that the Pentagon had previously declassified some information to the public. According to her, the issue concerns the supply of various weapons.

On April 1, the U.S. Department of State accused Russia of using the right of veto in the UN Security Council to block the work of the Sanctions Committee on North Korea as part of the agreement with the regime in Pyongyang. According to the United States, Moscow did so in exchange for North Korean weapons that it uses in the war against Ukraine.