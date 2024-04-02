Kyrgyzstan's Nuclear Power Initiative: Harnessing Energy For Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Kyrgyzstan aims to venture into nuclear energy for electricityproduction, Azernews reports, citing Kyrgyz DeputyEnergy Minister Taalaibek Baigaziev telling at the ATOMEXPO-2024forum in Sochi, Russia.

Baigaziev emphasized that the development of nuclear power inKyrgyzstan is a gradual process and cannot be accomplished hastily,highlighting the need for thorough exploration, especiallyconcerning the existing network infrastructure.

In 2023, Kyrgyzstan imported 3.4 billion kWh of electricity fromTurkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, primarily due to the strainon transportation networks during winter months, according to theDeputy Minister.

To alleviate this dependence on imports, Kyrgyzstan has set astrategic direction to enhance internal capacities by focusing onrenewable energy sources, with plans to establish a base generationof 100–300 MW. Baigaziev also mentioned the country's intention toharness wind energy.

In 2022, the Ministry of Energy in Kyrgyzstan entered amemorandum of cooperation with Rosatom for constructing a smallnuclear power plant featuring the RITM-200 reactor. This initiativewas later expanded to include the potential construction ofmultiple small-scale nuclear power stations, each boasting acapacity of 55 megawatts.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan aims to activate 17 hydroelectric powerstations (HPS) by 2026, with the government targeting thecommissioning of at least 50 MW of new capacity in 2024 and 62 MWin 2026, comprising both major and minor hydroelectricfacilities.

Additionally, the country plans to introduce an additionalcapacity of 6,450 MW from solar and wind power stations between2024 and 2026, with an estimated 13 stations expected to commenceoperations during this period.