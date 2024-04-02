Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Releases Rs. 1.15 Billion Eid Budget For 115 Constituencies

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated a significant Eid budget totaling Rs. 1.15 billion for 115 provincial constituencies. To provide relief to deserving families during the festive season, funds have been disbursed to ensure that Eid celebrations are accessible to all.

In correspondence with the Zakat Department, the Finance Department outlined the disbursement plan, following the government's announcement to extend Eid assistance to households across the province. Each eligible family is set to receive Rs. 10,000 as part of the Eid package.

This initiative is an extension of the Ramadan package, ensuring that families who missed out on assistance during the holy month are not overlooked. To provide relief to deserving families during the festive season, funds have been disbursed to ensure that Eid celebrations are accessible to all. The Eid package is anticipated to benefit over 500,000 families in need across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To facilitate the distribution process, Rs. 10,000 will be allocated to deserving families through the respective members of the assembly representing the 115 constituencies. Each constituency will identify and assist 1,000 eligible families, ensuring equitable access to Eid funds.