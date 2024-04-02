Real Kashmir Goalie Muheet Shabir Seals I-League Golden Glove

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Real Kashmir FC's 3-0 win over NEROCA FC at TRC ground also confirmed team's goalkeeper Muheet Shabir Khan as a sure pick for I-League Golden Glove award.
The Snow Leopards have been a defensive force in the 2023-24 I-League season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 22 matches. Twenty-two year-old Muheet has been crucial in the the team's improved showing under first-year coach Ishfaq Ahmad.ADVERTISEMENT
With two rounds of league action still to go, RKFC is third in I-League, picking up 40 points in 22 games.
Muheet Shabir Khan, born and raised in Srinagar, began his football journey at the J&K Sports Council Football Academy. After gaining recognition as a talented prospect, he moved to the Kerala Blasters.
The J&K Football Association congratulated the young goalie on achieving the feat.
“Our best wishes to Muheet Shabir for the remaining matches In I-League. We hope he will keep on performing to best of his potential and make all football fraternity feel proud,” the FA said in a statement.
Real Kashmir want to confirm a top three finish in the its final two games of the season. The team willtake on TRAU FC on Saturday, April 6, at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.
The Snow Leopards play their final game at home against Namdhari FC on Saturday, April 13. The match kicks off at 2:30 PM.
|
