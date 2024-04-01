PM Modi To Address Rallies In Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

In Uttarakhand, the PM will address a public meeting in Rudrapur that falls within the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency.

Ajay Bhatt, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for defence and tourism, is seeking re-election from the seat. He won the constituency in 2019 defeating former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Voting is to be held on April 19 in the first phase for all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Following this, the PM will be in Rajasthan's Kotputli at 3.30 p.m. to draw support for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat where the BJP has fielded Rao Rajendra Singh.

This will be the Prime Minister's first meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan since the announcement of polls.

Jaipur Rural is among the 12 seats in Rajasthan going for polls in the first phase scheduled for April 19 alongside Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

The BJP swept both Rajasthan and Uttarakhand last time, winning all the 25 and five seats respectively.