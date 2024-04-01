King Commends Role Of Southern Badia Figures In Jordan's Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)



His Majesty says Southern Badia is rich with distinctive tourist sites, highlights projects established throughout past years Meeting was part of King's outreach visits to governorates, Badia areas on Silver Jubilee occasion



WADI RUM - His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday commended the distinguished role of Southern Badia leaders and figures in Jordan's establishment and progress.

Speaking at a meeting with local community leaders and figures from the Southern Badia region, held in Wadi Rum, His Majesty said the visit reminded him of his military service in the 40th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade in Qatraneh, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King said the Southern Badia is rich with distinctive tourist sites, adding that sunsets in Wadi Rum are like no other in the world, and that the area has become an international tourist attraction.

His Majesty highlighted projects established in the Southern Badia throughout the past years in key sectors, the statement said.



Attendees at the meeting, held as part of His Majesty's outreach visits to the governorates and Badia areas on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, highlighted achievements under the King's leadership over the past 25 years, in political, administrative, tourism, and agricultural fields, as well as in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

Upon arrival at the meeting in Wadi Rum, His Majesty was welcomed by a poetry performance.

The King joined attendees for iftar and performed the Maghreb prayer.

The gathering also included poetry and a traditional As-Samer performance.



Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.

