Prince Mired, IEC Review Engagement Of People With Disabilities In Election

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), and Chairman of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Mousa Maaitah on Monday reviewed the progress of an executive plan aimed at bolstering the political engagement of persons with disabilities in the upcoming 20th parliamentary elections.

The meeting underscored the necessity of enhancing awareness about the participation of persons with disabilities in elections. It also emphasised the importance of customising awareness initiatives to cater to the unique needs of individuals with disabilities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Prince Mired underscored the need for improved coordination to monitor the implementation of the plan, which is designed to augment the involvement of people with disabilities in the political process.

Maaitah highlighted the commission's dedicated efforts and procedural preparations for the forthcoming elections. He also stressed the significance of training volunteers and personnel to effectively interact with voters with disabilities, ensuring a smooth and inclusive electoral process.