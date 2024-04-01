Polymetal International Plc: New Board Memb



Polymetal International plc New Board member Polymetal International plc (“Polymetal” or the“Company”) announces a new appointment to its Board of Directors. Omar Mahmood Mohamed Bahram has been appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. The appointment was proposed by the Company's major shareholder Maaden International Investment and approved by the Board. The Board now consists of seven members, including five independent non-executive directors, a non-executive director and an executive director. “We welcome Mr Bahram to the Board. His experience in our focus region and support from the major shareholder accompanied by professional background in corporate development represent an excellent fit for the Board profile. We are looking forward to our effective cooperation in reshaping and implementing the Company's strategy”, said Evgueni Konovalenko, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director. Omar Bahram Mr Bahram has over 13 years of experience in M&A, transactions and legal advisory. He currently holds the position of the Chief Executive Officer at UzOman Investment Company – Central Asia focused fund of Oman Investment Authority (“OIA”) managing a diversified portfolio and private equity investments in the region. Prior to this role, Mr Bahram was a legal advisor at OIA leading major international transaction negotiations, closing and targeting exits to achieve the privatisation strategy goals of OIA. Current directorships:

Oman Infrastructure Investment Management, Non-Executive Director since 2019. Majis Industrial Services, Non-Executive Director since 2021. Past directorships: OQ Gas Networks, Non-Executive Director, 2021 – 2023. There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule MDR, appendix 1, section 6.2.5 – 6.2.6 of the AIX Market Disclosure Rules. Enquiries Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

Kirill Kuznetsov Alikhan Bissengali +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ... Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words“targets”,“believes”,“expects”,“aims”,“intends”,“will”,“may”,“anticipates”,“would”,“could” or“should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.





