Investornewsbreaks SOHM, Inc. (SHMN), Coastar Therapeutics Collaborate To Advance Field Of Genome Editing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a cutting-edge biopharmaceutical company focused on gene editing technologies, today announced its collaboration with Coastar Therapeutics, San Diego, California, a leading biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug delivery systems. The partnership aims to advance the field of genome editing using Coastar's red blood cell membrane derived carriers and SOHM's ABBIE (A Binding Based Integrase Enzyme) genome editing technology.“Coastar's novel carriers offer a unique and promising approach to enhance the delivery of our ABBIE protein complexes,” said Dr. David Aguilar, COO of SOHM.“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to develop innovative gene editing technologies that can be applied in a wide range of therapeutic applications. We are excited about the potential impact this collaboration can have on the field of genome editing.”

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. To learn more about the company, visit .

IBN