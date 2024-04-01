Ashghal's Ramadan Championship Concludes After High Participation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) After witnessing the participation of more than 600 players from various departments, companies and consultants, the curtain fell on the 11th edition of the Ramadan Championship by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal). Competitions were held in football, basketball, table tennis, PlayStation and Baby Foot, a statement said.

Engineer Yousef al-Emadi, director of Project Affairs and Abdullah Saad al-Saad, director of the Public Relations and Communications Department crowned the winners. The ceremony also marked honouring the tournament officials and supervisors and the federations and companies that supported the tournament.

Mohamed Majid al-Muhannadi, director of the Ashghal Ramadan Championship, said the continuation of the tournament for 11 consecutive years is evidence of its success.” Mohamed Saad al-Mughaisib, president of the Basketball Federation, praised the co-operation with Ashghal.

MENAFN01042024000067011011ID1108046451