Prince William, Kate Middleton To Meet Harry And Meghan Soon? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince William may soon come face to face with his estranged brother as the latter returns to UK for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry (and possibly Meghan Markle) will return in May as the Royals grapple with multiple cancer diagnoses and gaping holes within their immediate circle. Reports suggest that William and Kate Middleton may undertake a“short meeting” with Harry to preempt any awkwardness.

“William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment-one plan being looked is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other,” royal expert and author Tom Quinn told The Mirror report by the Daily Beast flagged the 'drama' a visit from Prince Harry could bring the Prince and Princess of Wales. The publication quoted a friend of the Royals to indicate that the duo \"have been very clear they want peace and quiet for them and the kids\".ALSO READ: King Charles III makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis - See pics from Easter Sunday serviceThe Princess of Wales left many shocked last week after revealing that she was undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' for cancer following abdominal surgery in January. The revelation - coming weeks after King Charles III announced his own cancer diagnosis - had also prompted a supporting message from the US-based Sussexes.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” wrote Harry and Meghan reports citing royal author Christopher Andersen suggests that the estranged Prince Harry has made several overtures in recent days. However his efforts were met with 'stony silence' as Prince William did not have the“time or the emotional bandwidth to try and make nice with the brother he believes betrayed not only him but the entire royal family.”ALSO READ: Kate Middleton cancer: Will the royal family reconcile with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Insider says 'totally possible'(With inputs from agencies)

