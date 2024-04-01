North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead Of South's Election

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile in a show of force that came just days ahead of national elections in South Korea for parliamentary seats. North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message sent to reporters. The missile likely landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo News reported citing a government official it did not name. Further details on the launch were not immediately available This is the third test of ballistic missiles from Kim Jong Un's regime this year. On March 18, North Korea fired at least six short-range ballistic missiles as the leader oversaw tests of multiple rocket launcher systems.

Read more: North Korea Shows Off New Weapons to Russia With Missile Test North Korea has a habit of provocations that coincide with elections in South Korea, which is set for a national vote on April 10. Kim's regime has bristled at the government of current conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol who has taken a hard line with Pyongyang and the latest launch serves as a reminder of North Korea's threats to security. Kim guided military drills last month that included fire from an artillery unit capable of hitting Seoul, stepping up threats against his neighbor that coincided with it holding joint military training with the US.

Read more: Kim Jong Un Leads Drills by Artillery Unit That Can Strike Seoul Pyongyang fired 30 ballistic missiles and three space rockets in 2023. They included five intercontinental ballistic missiles that could hit the US mainland. Kim's regime launched more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, a record for the state.

--With assistance from Shinhye Kang and Ryotaro Nakamaru. More stories like this are available on bloomberg ©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

