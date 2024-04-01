Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi To Start His Lok Sabha Election Campaign From Rudrapur, Bengaluru Water Crisis And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: The day promises a packed schedule with PM Modi's election rallies in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, Amit Shah kickstarting BJP's Karnataka campaign, and Ramdev and Balkrishna summoned over misleading ads. Other key events include the Army Commanders' Conference, a defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi, and the start of recycled water supply in Bengaluru: PM Modi to address an election rally in Rudrapur- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttarakhand with a rally in Rudrapur, situated within the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency. According to state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, the rally is expected to draw a crowd of over one lakh people: PM Modi will hold a meeting in support of BJP candidate at Kotputli - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday. A BJP spokesperson said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Kotputli in support of the party's candidate from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, Rao Rajendra Singh Shah to kick start BJP's poll campaign in Karnataka: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to commence the BJP's election drive from Bengaluru Rural, the sole Lok Sabha constituency that the Congress secured in 2019 amidst a significant pro-Modi sentiment in Karnataka. Shah's agenda includes a road show in Channapatna within the constituency on Tuesday evening, marking a pivotal moment in one of Karnataka's closely monitored electoral battles featuring two prominent figures advertisements: Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna summoned to appear before SC- The Supreme Court took action against Baba Ramdev for promoting deceptive advertisements of medicinal products from Patanjali Ayurveda, falsely claiming permanent cures for diseases, contravening both its directive and legal statutes. According to Amit Anand Choudhary's report, the Court has summoned both Baba Ramdev and the company's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, to appear before it on April 2, as per a TOI report Commanders' Conference 2024: Rajnath Singh to address the gathering in Delhi- The Defence Ministry announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will speak at a conference of army commanders on April 2. The conference, the first of 2024, will see senior military officials evaluating the overall security scenario. It will be organised in a hybrid format, with virtual sessions taking place on March 28, followed by physical meetings from April 1 to 2, as stated in the ministry's announcement case: A special UP court to hear case against Cong leader Rahul Gandhi- A special court in UP deferred the hearing on a defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to April 2 due to a lawyer strike. The defamation complaint against Gandhi was lodged by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for his purported objectionable comments directed at Home Minister Amit Shah: ED asks Cong leader Harak Singh Rawat to appear in Money Laundering Case- Officials stated that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a new summons to Congress leader and former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case investigation. Rawat is scheduled to appear for questioning on April 2.Andhra HC extends protection from arrest to TDP state President, K Atchannaidu- Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has postponed former Minister K Atchannaidu's anticipatory bail plea related to the skill development scam to April 2. Additionally, the court has directed the police to refrain from taking any coercive measures against him until that date, as per The Hindu Water Crisis-BWSSB to start recycled water supply for construction: Beginning April 2, BWSSB will commence providing recycled water for construction purposes, as announced by its chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar on Sunday. This move is aimed at diminishing reliance on borewells. BWSSB has engaged in discussions with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) and the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) regarding this initiative flights from Hyderabad to Ayodhya: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy announced the launch of direct flights connecting Hyderabad with the sacred town of Ayodhya from April 2, these flights will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday Trump holding a rally in Green Bay: Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Green Bay. With enough delegates secured to secure the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has essentially rendered Wisconsin's primary symbolic. However, his visit will mark the beginning of his general election campaign in Wisconsin, a crucial state believed to be pivotal for the next president of the nation, according to media reports to accept applications for Artemis astronauts who could go to the moon and beyond: NASA has announced that it will be receiving applications until April 2 from potential Artemis astronauts who may have the opportunity to journey to the moon and beyond. This coincides with the completion of two years of initial training for 10 new astronaut graduates.

