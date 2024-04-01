Heatwave Alert In India Today: IMD Predicts Above Normal Temperatures In Karnataka, Telangana And THESE States This Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave condition in several states till April 5. In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted enhanced rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Northeast India till 7th April Heatwave predictions-As per the weather department, heatwave have been predicted over isolated pockets of Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal and East Madhya Pradesh from 3rd-5th April.-It also predicted heatwave conditions at isolated pockets of Jharkhand and Vidarbha on 4th and 5th April.-In addition to this, heatwave conditions have also been predicted at isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka during 1st-5th April, isolated pockets of Telangana on 1st and 2nd April Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC issues heatwave advisory, lists dos and don'ts. Details here-The weather office also predicted that warm night conditions is very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 1st and 2nd April and over Odisha during 2nd-5th April.-It also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 1st- 5th April; over Odisha during 2nd-5th April on 1 April, IMD forecasted 'extreme heat' for several Indian states in the coming months. It said that above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains during this time with 10 to 20 heatwave days expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days. Speaking of above-normal heatwave days, IMD predicted it in many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April. The weather department indicated that Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will experience the worst impact of heatwaves Read: IMD predicts Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states will face worst impact of heatwaves from April to JuneIMD rainfall, snowfall, hailstorm predictions-IMD has predicted scattered light to moderate rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next seven days with isolated thunderstorms and lightning during 1st-3rd April and with hailstorms activity also likely on 1st April, 2024.-Heavy rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during 1st-5th April while heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya during 1st-2nd and 4th April.

-Isolated hailstorm likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 1st April, IMD said.



MENAFN01042024007365015876ID1108046410