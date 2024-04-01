Fire Breaks Out In Automobile Shop On JC Road In Bengaluru, No Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Late last night, a fire erupted in an automobile shop located on JC Road in Bengaluru, causing panic among residents and passersby. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, engulfed the automobile shop in Sasikala Building, Journalist Colony, around 10:30 pm. Firefighters swiftly responded to the emergency, with four fire tenders rushing to douse the flames.

Eyewitnesses described the fire intensifying due to tyres and oil within the shop, posing a significant challenge to the firefighters. However, the firefighters arrived and coordinated efforts to help contain the situation.

Local police also arrived at the site to assist in crowd control and ensure the safety of onlookers. Despite warnings from authorities, groups of people had gathered to witness the firefighting efforts, prompting police to disperse them from the vicinity.

(More details awaited).