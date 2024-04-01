(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March, Peru saw an unexpected inflation surge, with Lima's consumer prices rising 3.05% year-on-year, above economists' 2.8% estimate.



This increase exceeded all forecasts, with none of the surveyed economists predicting inflation above 3%.



Month-over-month, prices rose by 1.01% from February, highlighting the ongoing challenge for the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) .



The bank, targeting 1% to 3% inflation, halted its interest rate cuts in March at 6.25% after an unexpected February inflation spike.



This pause mirrors Peru's economic strain. Inflation is over 8.7%, the highest in a decade, spurred by higher gasoline and transport costs.







While some prices, like food, have fallen, others, such as blueberries, spinach, and newspapers, saw significant increases.



The situation indicates a slow structural deceleration in inflation, with a nuanced picture emerging in October.



Most consumer basket items saw price increases, yet the overall trend suggested a gradual move towards the target range.



Looking ahead, there's cautious optimism regarding Peru's inflation trajectory.

Unexpected Inflation Growth Challenges Peru's Monetary Policy

November showed a decrease in the consumer price index, with predictions of continued reduction buoyed by the potential for further BCRP interest rate adjustments.



However, the looming El Niño event could impact these predictions, underscoring the complexity of Peru's inflation dynamics.



Peru's journey to stabilize inflation and stimulate economic recovery remains fraught with challenges.



The government and central bank are balancing strategic monetary policies and the realities of a fluctuating global economy.



As Peru grapples with these economic challenges, the focus remains on achieving long-term stability and growth amidst uncertainty.

