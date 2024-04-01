Gol Reconnects Brazil And Colombia With Direct São Paulo-Bogotá Flights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gol Airlines has restarted flights from São Paulo to Bogotá, flying out of Guarulhos International Airport.



This relaunch revived an inactive route in May 2011. Starting with four weekly flights, the airline plans to shift to daily service by July to cater to the winter peak season.



Adding Bogotá to Gol' destinations brings the total to 77 cities.



Gol also kicked off a Buenos Aires-Bogotá service this week with four weekly flights, enhancing connectivity between Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.



Gol CEO Celso Ferrer stated that the airline's opening in Bogotá will expand its reach to 12 international destinations, enhancing its global presence.



He highlighted that Bogotá is a unique hub for flights from Brazil and Argentina, allowing the Gol Smiles program to provide tailored benefits and improve customer convenience.







He also noted that Bogotá's extensive network supports short- and long-distance travel.



Flights on the São Paulo-Bogotá route utilize the eco-friendly Boeing 737 Max 8, which can accommodate 176 passengers in an international layout.



This service reconnects historic routes and positions Gol Airlines as a key player in South American aviation, fostering regional ties and offering travelers extensive options.

Background

In January, Brazil's second-largest airline, Gol, declared bankruptcy in the United States, initiating a judicial recovery process to handle its debts.



Gol voluntarily applied for Chapter 1 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, New York District, as a proactive step.



This mechanism aims to attract capital, restructure finances, and bolster long-term business operations while continuing normal service.



The airline's funding for this process awaits a court decision.



Celso Ferrer, Gol's CEO, explained that this U.S. recovery process would address challenges from the pandemic.



It aims to maintain its high standard of customer service. Brazilian media reports Gol's debts have soared to 20 billion reais (around $4.062 billion).

