Weather Woes Impact Brazil’S Coffee Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's coffee production forecast has been adjusted downward by hEDGEpoint Global Markets, now projected at 67.46 million 60-kg bags. This represents a 4.9% reduction from previous estimates.









This revision reflects the impact of adverse weather conditions on crop yields.



However, an increase of 1.8% in total production compared to the last season is still anticipated, driven mainly by arabica , which is expected to account for 45.6 million bags.









Revised estimates now place Robusta and Conilon at 21.85 million bags, reflecting updated data.









This updated projection falls short of the initial expectation set by hEDGEpoint last year, which had anticipated a record harvest of 74.24 million bags for the 2024–25 season.







Late 2023 marked a decade-low in accumulated precipitation levels, particularly pronounced in the Conilon region, posing significant challenges.



Although some rainfall recovery occurred in early 2024, damage from the previous quarter's dry conditions was already irreversible.



Temperature fluctuations, especially the effects of El Niño in Espírito Santo, further compound these challenges.









Arabica regions experienced less severe impacts due to favorable rainfall towards the end of 2023.



This rainfall helped maintain soil moisture levels and prevented a significant decline in Arabica production.

















This nuanced perspective on Brazil's coffee production landscape highlights the substantial influence of weather patterns on agricultural outputs.



It also emphasizes the continuous efforts to address these challenges for upcoming harvests.









