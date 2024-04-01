New Era’S Strategic Focus On Brazil For Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) New Era, a global leader in cap manufacturing, is honing in on Brazil for its next phase of growth.



The brand, famous for its New York Yankees caps, has identified Brazil as a crucial market in its Latin American strategy.



Plans are in place to increase its retail and online footprint to 150 stores by 2024, up from 136.









Grundtisch underscores Brazil's pivotal role, contributing over half of New Era's Latin American revenue.









This focus marks a shift towards selling directly to consumers, aiming to draw them into New Era's physical and online stores.













In Brazil for 16 years, New Era has 12 owned stores, 124 franchises, and 2,500 multi-brand outlets.









As part of its expansion strategy, New Era plans to establish concept stores to showcase the brand's lifestyle.



In addition, this underscores the company's intention to immerse Brazilians in the American lifestyle that New Era embodies.



Manufacturing around 10 million caps monthly, primarily in China , New Era caters to a global market.



However, in Brazil, the brand sees balanced sales between hats and other fashion items, indicating a broader appeal beyond its flagship caps.



This diversification is supported by collaborations with local fashion icons, such as Alexandre Herchcovitch.

Retail Landscape and Market Appeal

Direct retail and franchises make up a significant portion of sales, with e-commerce also playing a growing role.



The aspiration and lifestyle appeal of New Era's products have been key to its Brazilian growth, differing from its sports-centric approach in the U.S.









Addressing challenges: production, franchise integration, local market connection, and combating counterfeit goods, a persistent issue.









The Brazilian market's importance extends to New Era's global ambitions, potentially impacting its governance and future directions.



Speculation around a New York Stock Exchange IPO suggests the company's strategic considerations and its desire for international expansion.









With new leadership for Latin America , New Era is positioned for a new chapter of growth.



In short, the new Era targets a promising market, craving its distinctive mix of sports, fashion, and lifestyle.









