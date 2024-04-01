Chile’S Economy Marks Strongest Growth In Two Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's economy is showcasing signs of robust growth, with a notable 4.5% increase in February, the highest in almost two years.



This resurgence is a continuation of positive trends, significantly bolstered by a mix of government interventions and market dynamics during challenging times.



The rise, reported by the Central Bank , indicates a broad-based recovery extending across various sectors.



Unlike before, where growth often seemed uneven, recent data suggests a more uniform expansion.



Mining, services, and other industries have primarily fueled this growth, each showing significant momentum in February.







Following modest growth of 0.2% in 2023, which nearly skirted a recession, the economy's upward trajectory in early 2024 is a welcome change.



This revival period began in mid-2023, turning the tide towards steady improvement. Finance Minister Mario Marcel views these developments as signs of enduring growth.



He points to a balanced increase across the board, highlighting a departure from the past when some areas lagged.

The economy's broad-based growth indicates resilience and a promising outlook for the future.



Marcel has also forecasted a 2.5% growth for the current year, with expectations for upward revisions.



Optimism is particularly high for improvements in employment and wages, addressing some of the economy's lingering challenges.



A pivotal move to support this momentum is the introduction of new legislation aimed at stimulating economic growth further.



This initiative will mainly target the construction sector, aiming to rejuvenate one of the most impacted areas during the economic slowdown.



Chile's economic landscape is thus evolving, marked by a series of strategic measures and an overall resilience that hints at a brighter and more prosperous future.

