Streamlining Portuguese Citizenship For Brazilians

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal has introduced changes to its nationality law, making it easier for Brazilians to obtain citizenship.









The Portuguese Parliament recently approved modifications to Article 15 of the Nationality Law.



These changes enable a more streamlined process for counting residency in citizenship applications.









This update means Brazilians no longer have to wait between applying for residency and its approval to pursue citizenship.



These legislative changes have modernized the application process, moving towards digital submissions.



This shift aims to make applications more efficient by reducing the need for physical document submissions, which previously required mailing or visits to the Portuguese Consulate.







Furthermore, the law now extends citizenship eligibility to second-generation Portuguese descendants, simplifying the application process for grandchildren of Portuguese citizens.



This adjustment means that older generations no longer need to process their documents before the younger ones, allowing for simultaneous applications.



However, the new law presents heightened challenges for individuals with Sephardic Jewish ancestry.









Citizenship requires proving lineage and connection to a Portuguese Sephardic Jewish community.

















Portugal attracts Brazilians seeking new lives abroad due to shared language and historical ties.









The significant Brazilian expatriate community in Portugal , nearly a third of all foreign residents, underscores this strong connection.









Effective from May 2022, these modifications aim to strengthen the bond between Brazil and Portugal.



They focus on making the citizenship process more accessible, particularly for descendants up to the second generation, while also emphasizing cultural connections.









For those interested in the detailed implications of these changes, the original articles on Correio Braziliense and Jornal Jurid provide comprehensive insights【87†source】【88†source】.

MENAFN01042024007421016031ID1108046376