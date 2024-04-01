Ambassador Dennis B. Hankins Arrives In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with Guyanese President and current chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Irfaan Ali on Monday, April 1, 2024, to discuss efforts to support Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council and the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. The Secretary reiterated the United States values CARICOM's support of Haitian efforts to promote inclusive and representative governance. ~ US Department of State.

By US Mission Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Republic of Haiti, Dennis Bruce Hankins arrived in Haiti on March 26, 2024. Ambassador Hankins looks forward to officially assuming his duties upon presenting his Letters of Credence in accordance with diplomatic protocols.

President Joseph Biden nominated ambassador Hankins to lead the US mission in Haiti on May 19, 2023, his nomination was reported by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on September 20, 2023, and he was confirmed by the full Senate on March 14, 2024.

“It is an honor to be returning to Haiti, a place I love, as ambassador. I recognize that these are difficult times for the Haitian people. Haitians deserve to be represented by elected officials who are accountable to the people. I am dedicated to working with my team at the US Embassy, with colleagues in Washington, DC and, most importantly, with Haitian stakeholders to ensure that we learn from our shared history, we listen to the needs and desires of all voices in Haiti, and that the United States continue to be a partner and supporter of Haitian-led efforts to restore democratic order, address human rights, and ensure a more prosperous and stable Haiti for the Haitian people.

Haiti deserves peace, security, and prosperity. I am dedicated to being a humble partner to the Haitian people at this time of crisis and throughout our shared journey to a future with democracy, stability, prosperity, and peace.”

Ambassador Hankins is a career member of the US Foreign Service. Since the start of his career in 1984, he has served in Brazil, Thailand, Sudan, Haiti, The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Portugal, Mozambique, and Saudi Arabia, and Mauritania. He has previously served as the US ambassador to Guinea and Mali. He was also the deputy director of the Office of Peacekeeping in the Bureau of International Organizations.

Ambassador Hankins is married to his beloved wife Mira and has a son Danu who works for the US Navy. He speaks French, Portuguese, and Indonesian. Ambassador Hankins calls Minnesota home.

Related: United States Will Provide an Additional $25 Million to Address Humanitarian Crisis in Haiti

The post Ambassador Dennis B. Hankins arrives in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .