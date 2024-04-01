Generational Group Advises Conserve-A-Watt Lighting In Its Sale To Blue Harbour Capital

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group , a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Conserve-A-Watt Lighting, Inc. to Blue Harbour Capital. The acquisition closed March 11, 2024.





Located in Denver, Colorado and founded in 1980, Conserve-A-Watt Lighting (and Conserve-A-Watt Lighting Services, collectively – CAW) is a commercial wholesale lighting distributor and lighting service company. The Company was founded on the premise of energy savings through lighting efficiency and is the largest locally owned lighting distributor in Colorado.

Blue Harbour Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on taking privately held businesses to the next level of growth and success. The principals of Blue Harbour Capital have over 90 years of business experience. Their founders are industry veterans who have led, grown, and managed privately held, as well as Fortune 500 companies in various industries and market verticals. The Firm invests in companies with or without management teams that have a compelling value proposition.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway and her team led by Managing Director, M&A, Chad Comroe successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with CAW.

“The Conserve-A-Watt shareholder was intent on finding a buyer that would create opportunities for the future success of the employees,” said Comroe.

About Generational Group

Generational Group , headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning , full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the company helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

For more information visit

Contacts

Carl Doerksen



972-342-0968

The post Generational Group Advises Conserve-A-Watt Lighting in its Sale to Blue Harbour Capital appeared first on Caribbean News Global .