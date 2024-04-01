Ukraine Exports 5.2M Tonnes Of Grain, Leguminous Crops Last Month

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the marketing year 2023/2024 (between July 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024), Ukraine exported 34.86 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, including 13.84 million tonnes of wheat.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, this marketing year Ukraine has already exported 13.84 million tonnes of wheat, 1.96 million tonnes of barley, 1 thousand tonnes of rye, and 18.76 million tonnes of corn.

By comparison, between July 1, 2022 and April 3, 2023, Ukraine exported 38.05 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, including 13.01 million tonnes of wheat, 2.28 million tonnes of barley, 17.7 thousand tonnes of rye, and 22.43 million tonnes of corn.

In March 2024, Ukraine exported 5.19 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, namely 2.07 million tonnes of wheat, 339 thousand tonnes of barley, and 2.77 million tonnes of corn.

As of April 1, 2024, Ukraine also exported 79.3 thousand tonnes of flour compared to 115.9 thousand tonnes during the same period last year.

A reminder that, in the marketing year 2022/2023 (between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023), Ukraine exported about 49 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops.