Cuba To Develop A Socialist Kind Of Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HAVANA, Cuba, (ACN) – Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged the Ministry of Higher Education (MES) to develop a socialist kind of innovation that makes it possible for us to grapple with any obstacle, resist and keep moving forward in 2024.

In the midst of such an adverse context for the MES and the country in general, the leader called universities and research centers to redouble their efforts to overcome challenges and ensure the successful fulfillment of the prioritized goals established by the party and the government.

Díaz-Canel also stressed the need to pay greater attention to current thinking tendencies among young people and to give them better, inclusive and equitable access to universities to help them develop an innovative mindset and use their knowledge to boost the economy.

On his end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz referred to the importance of media detoxification to transform today's complex situation and inspire those who lost their motivation to study or work mostly for lack of economic support.

“We must salvage certain values produced by the Revolution in order to achieve effective and creative integration and give precedence to the study of Cuban history,” he underscored.“To this end, our higher education system must prepare our cadre and send every Cuban a message of optimism and confidence to tackle and overcome any obstacle, as befits our tradition of struggle.”

