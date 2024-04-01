Significantly Increased Revenues At Min Of Transport Businesses

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Transport has announced what it described as "significantly increased revenues" for three of its wholly-owned businesss in 2023, compared to the previous year:
The General Company for Maritime Transport : The company recorded profits 45.7 billion dinars [$34.9 million] in 2023, up from 37.4 billion dinars in 2022; The General Company for Air Navigation : The company recorded profits 75.5 billion dinars [$57.6 million] in 2023, up from 59.8 billion dinars in 2022; The General Company for Special Transportation Management : The company recorded profits 73.1 billion dinars [$55.8 million] in 2023, up from 63.4 billion dinars in 2022.
(Source: Ministry of Transport)
