Kejriwal Lodged In Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail here on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, officials said.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.ADVERTISEMENT
“He was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell,” a jail official said.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October last year in the same case, was earlier lodged in jail number 2 but was shifted to Jail number 5 recently.
Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the same case, is lodged in Jail number 1, while BRS leader K Kavitha is in Jail number 6 of the women's jail. Read Also Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana Soren Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal In Delhi Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till April 1
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was“totally uncooperative”.
