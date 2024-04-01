Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143795 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called on voters to select candidates who would be their best representatives, and hoped future MPs would benefit from past experiences and live up to their national responsibilities.

3143842 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation's airstrike, which targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus Syria, causing many casualties and injuries.

3143821 GAZA -- A second Kuwaiti medical delegation entered Gaza through Rafah Crossing Point to support the healthcare in Gaza by conducting surgical operations for injured Palestinians.

3143834 ISTANBUL -- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that footage emerging from Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip apparently shows that Tel Aviv seeks to wipe out Palestinians.

3143840 WASHINGTON -- The White House described the recent passing of a law that prevents Aljazeera and other international media outlets to work inside "Israel" as "concerning."(end)



