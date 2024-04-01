Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Iranian Consulate In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Apr 2 (NNN-TASS) – The Russian Foreign Ministry, yesterday, strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building, in the Syrian capital, Damascus earlier in the day, denouncing the action as“unacceptable.”

“We consider any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities, the inviolability of which is guaranteed by the relevant Vienna Conventions, to be categorically unacceptable,” the ministry said in a statement.

Noting that the attack was carried out in a densely populated metropolitan area, with a high risk of mass civilian casualties, the ministry said, such“aggressive” actions by Israel are“absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped.”

Russia strongly urges the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative military actions in Syria, and other neighbouring countries, the ministry added.

At least five people, including a senior Iranian commander, were killed, in Israeli airstrikes on the building of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, yesterday. The incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, as it's the first hit on the Iranian embassy in Syria, since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.– NNN-TASS

