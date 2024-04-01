               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Urgent: Hamas Says At Least Three Foreigners Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Central Gaza


4/1/2024 8:08:51 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 2 (NNN-WAFA) – At least three foreigners were killed yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle, in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run media office in Gaza said in a statement.– NNN-WAFA

